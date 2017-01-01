We’ve got a crisis here...

Why should I sign this petition?

168 million child labourers are doing work that is harmful to their health and development (International Labour Organization). That is one in ten children worldwide. They miss the chance to be children, toiling long hours for little or no pay. They face long term impacts due to health implications and missed school.

Canadians may unintentionally be supporting this situation through the products we buy. Our research showed that more than 1,200 companies operating in Canada are importing goods at high risk of child or forced labour.

We are working to change this situation. A key step is for businesses to publicly report on what they are doing to address child and forced labour in their supply chains. Reporting encourages better practices and helps hold companies accountable. Most businesses in Canada are not reporting on this now.

By signing the petition, you stand with more than 80,000 Canadians in asking our government to address child labour. For more information, see our briefing note for government. Thank you for standing with the children.